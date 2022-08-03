14 new Code C aircraft stand commissioned in Delhi Airport's Terminal 1

The Indira Gandhi International Airport here has successfully commissioned 14 new Code C aircraft stands at its Terminal 1.

These are connected with newly built taxiways E9, F3 and F4 that lead to Terminal 1. The work was completed about 10 weeks ahead of the scheduled completion date.

The new Apron, with 82 Code C stands, for T1 is being built in three phases. In the first phase, 19 out of 82 Code C stands were made operational in October 2021. Now, in the second phase, 14 stands have been commissioned and handed over to Air Traffic Control for operations. With this, DIAL has successfully commissioned 33 out of 82 stands.

The newly constructed 14 stands were handed over for operations to ATC on July 26, 10 weeks ahead of the scheduled completion date of October 6, 2022.

The new layout of Code C stands would facilitate improved air traffic flow, ensure faster turnaround time for aircraft and improve safety in the Apron area.

Each of the stands in the new smart T1 Apron is equipped with the latest technological upgrades which include Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS), Fuel Hydrant System (FHS) and Ground Power Units (GPU) and Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA).

This would lead to a reduction in the number of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) for an aircraft and hence, will ensure faster aircraft turnaround time and improved safety.

Commenting on the successful completion of Phase 2 of T1 Apron work, a part of DIAL's Phase 3A Expansion Work, I. Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group, said: "The completion of the second phase of works for the expansion of T1's new smart Apron before the deadline is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Airport to make it future-ready. The new smart apron will not only facilitate improved passenger experience by improving operational efficiency and safety on the airside. Post completion of Phase 3A projects, Airport would be ready to handle around 140 million passengers on the airside."

The new Apron has a dual taxiway which will cater to either two Code C aircraft simultaneously or one Code D & above aircraft for effective and efficient use of the Apron. This new facility will ensure less taxiing time for aircraft which means passengers will have to spend less time in the aircraft after landing.

Upon completion of Phase 3A Expansion Work, the Apron area will increase from 2,82,000 SqM to 6,29,285 SqM, and the total number of aircraft stands would increase from 55 (earlier) to 82, including 22 contact stands and 8 MARS stands thus reducing the Apron congestion.

--IANS

