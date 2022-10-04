Govt approves Rs 26,000 crore to install 25K mobile towers in 500 days

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram to soon notify rules for processing local grapes for wine making
Mizoram reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 34%
Mizoram reports two more Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Mizoram reports 23% Covid positivity rate, new cases at over two-month high
Mizoram logs 61 new Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 24.11%
-
The government has approved Rs 26,000 crore for installation of 25,000 mobile towers in 500 days, an official statement said on Tuesday.
According to a telecom ministry spokesperson, financial support for the project will be provided by Universal Services Obligation Fund and it will be implemented by Bharat Broadband Network.
The project was announced by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at three-day long 'Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers' that concluded on October 3.
"In his concluding remarks, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that connectivity is vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country. He announced that Rs 26,000 crore has been approved to install 25,000 new towers in next 500 days," the statement said.
Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Communications Devusinh Chauhan and IT ministers from 12 states and UTs, namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Puducherry participated in the conference.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 12:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU