Dussehra preparations speed up in Himachal's Kullu ahead of PM Modi's visit
Assam cops made huts in disputed inter-state border area: Mizoram Police

Amidst the parleys between the two northeastern states to find solution to the vexed border issue, the Mizoram police alleged that Assam police have constructed two temporary huts in the disputed area

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Assam Rifles
Representational Image

Amidst the parleys between the two northeastern states to find an amicable solution to the vexed border issue, the Mizoram police alleged that Assam policemen have constructed two temporary huts in the disputed Zophai area.

Kolasib superintendent of police Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI over the phone that the Assam police erected two temporary huts in Zophai area on October 2 at a place opposite to Mizoram's first chief Minister Ch Chhunga's paddy field where a border clash had occurred in 2018. The huts were, however, dismantled on Monday by the Assam police itself, he said.

The authorities in Assam could not be contacted for comments.

The tension in the area due to the construction of the huts dissipated after the huts were razed demolished. The area is contiguous to Hailakandi district in Assam.

The Assam police dismantled the two huts after Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and state Home Minister Lalchamliana spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also its home minister, the SP claimed on Monday.

Ralte said that Assam officials had conducted a survey in the area last week.

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km long boundary with Assam.

Ralte also stated that the Kolasib deputy commissioner and he had spoken to their counterparts in Hailakandi over phone and told them that the area is in the disputed zone where both state governments had agreed to maintain status quo.

The Assam officials said that they were not aware that the area was disputed, he added.

A clash had taken place in the same area in March 2018 when MZP functionaries attempted to construct a wooden hut there and more than 60 people were injured.

In September this year, the chief ministers of the two states met in Delhi on the border issue and agreed to carry on the ongoing ministerial level talks.

The next round of ministerial-level talks is scheduled to be held in Guwahati within this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 11:46 IST

