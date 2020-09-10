Govt approves Rs 971-cr Munger-Bhagalpur National Highway project in Bihar

The government on Thursday said it has approved a Rs 971 crore in

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved a proposal to construct 120 km Munger-Bhagalpur-Tirpety-Kahalgaon concrete road on highway 80 in Bihar," MoRTH said in a statement.

Munger-Bhagalpur will be a 2-lane road, which will also be 4-lane wide at certain stretches, MoRTH added.

It said, Highways Minister Gadkari has directed officials to begin work on this Road within next three months besides releasing Rs 20 crore for immediate repair works on this section.

"The Minister informed that this is an important commercial connectivity Road in this area with around 25,000 vehicles per day. The Ministry has decided to construct the new NH ( Highway) in view of difficulties of the people of this region," the statement said.

With the completion of this road, commercial activities of the state will be strengthened, the Minister said.

This road will connect the bridge being constructed by the State government at Agvani Ghat of Sultanganj to Khagaria, which will add further traffic of about 6,000 vehicles on this road.

The road is one of the busiest routes in

"It serves as a lifeline for stone supply sector which caters to the entire Bihar, Nepal, West Bengal, etc. It is also a major route for carrying flash from NTPC Kahalgaon to Saharsa, Madhepura, Begusarai, Purnea and Kishanganj," the statement said.

It also connects to the famous Vikramshila University of Bhagalpur, besides being an important tourist route.

