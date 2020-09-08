NGT seeks report on steps taken to control sewage along Delhi-Agra highway

The Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to submit a report on steps taken to control overflow of sewage on the stretch of DelhiAgra

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice A K Goel perused a report which said that as a temporary measure, a 'kachcha' (temporay) drain has been made by Gram Panchayat along the service road.

From the above report, it is clear that only an adhoc arrangement has been made and further remedial measures are required to be taken.

Let the state pollution control board take further steps in coordination with other concerned authorities, including the Nagar Panchayat and Development Department and furnish a compliance report before the next date by e-mail, the bench said.

According to the report, till about last three years, water from village was being channelised through a Naala (drain) alongside the

However, the NHAI constructed the service road and that Naala was broken. In place of said naala, a drain was constructed between and Service road.

Further, the NHAI connected the drain with four underground pipes under the service road and water of village was being channelized. However, no new naala was constructed by the NHAI despite oral assurance, the report said.

The tribunal passed the order after taking cognisance of news article published in an English newspaper report which highlighted that sewage from Seekri village in Faridabad District in Haryana is over flowing on to the service road and on the stretch of DelhiAgra Highway.

The plea said that flooded road hampers the movement of vehicles, emits foul smell, causes water borne diseases and accidents on the Highway.

Pipeline and drains get frequently choked due to dumping of garbage in the open drain, leading to over flowing of sewage to the service road, the plea said.

