Govt asks all depts to organise free Covid vaccination camps at workplaces

-
ALSO READ
Amrit Mahotsav without Gandhi
Modi launches new series of coins with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav design
PM Modi launches new series of coins with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav design
Bharat Drone Mahotsav: Modi wants drones to be as common as mobile phones
In food protection move, Malaysia bans poultry exports to ease inflation
-
The Centre has asked all its departments to organise Covid vaccination camps at the workplaces for providing free precaution doses of the vaccine to the eligible employees and their family members.
In an order, the Personnel Ministry asked all the departments to enumerate the number of eligible employees and their family members to be vaccinated by precaution dose, separately for both types of vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- so as to ensure optimum utilisation of resources.
As part of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, government of India has recently launched a new initiative 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' to provide free precaution dose to all adult eligible population who have completed six months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose, it said.
The initiative would be implemented at government COVID-19 vaccination centres for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022, said the order issued to all central government ministries/departments.
As advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it has been decided that Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Camps at the workplaces are to be organised immediately, it said.
All the ministries/departments are advised to organise 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Camps' at the workplaces for providing free Covid precaution doses to the eligible employees and their family members, said the order dated July 20.
They are further advised to direct attached, subordinate offices and organisations under their control, including public sector undertakings to organise vaccination camps as well, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU