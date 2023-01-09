JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt asks utilities to import 6% of their coal need until September

India's power ministry has asked utilities to import 6% of their coal requirement until September, according to letter seen by Reuters

Topics
India imports | coal industry | Power ministry

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

India's power ministry has asked utilities to import 6%
India's power ministry has asked utilities to import 6%

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's power ministry has asked utilities to import 6% of their coal requirement until September, according to a letter seen by Reuters, warning that domestic supplies could be curtailed if import targets are not met.

Coal accounts for more than 70% of India's power generation, with coal-fired plants accounting for more than three quarters of India's use of the polluting fuel.

 

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by David Goodman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 17:38 IST

