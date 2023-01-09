Govt asks utilities to import 6% of their coal need until September

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's power ministry has asked utilities to import 6% of their coal requirement until September, according to a letter seen by Reuters, warning that domestic supplies could be curtailed if import targets are not met.
Coal accounts for more than 70% of India's power generation, with coal-fired plants accounting for more than three quarters of India's use of the polluting fuel.
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 17:38 IST
