Govt extends exports of broken rice consignments in transit till Sept 30

-
ALSO READ
After duty hike on some varieties, Centre bans broken rice exports
Wheat consignments examined by customs can be exported: Commerce Dept
Rice prices soften in domestic markets after ban; exports may shrink by 25%
Explained: How govt imposing curbs on rice exports will affect India
Should you hold rice mill stocks amid export curbs?
-
The government on Tuesday extended the last date for the export of broken rice in transit till September 30.
It was earlier allowed till September 15.
The government had banned exports of broken rice on September 8.
"Export of consignments of broken rice...as permissible under notification dated September 8 has been extended till September 30, 2022," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.
September 8 notification had stated that during the period September 9-15, certain consignments of broken rice will be allowed to be exported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 06:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU