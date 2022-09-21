JUST IN
UP CM writes to female legislators ahead of women-only session on Sept 22
Govt extends exports of broken rice consignments in transit till Sept 30

The government on Tuesday extended the last date for the export of broken rice in transit till September 30

Topics
India rice exports | Indian exports | India’s agri exports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Tuesday extended the last date for the export of broken rice in transit till September 30.

It was earlier allowed till September 15.

The government had banned exports of broken rice on September 8.

"Export of consignments of broken rice...as permissible under notification dated September 8 has been extended till September 30, 2022," the directorate general of foreign trade said in a notification.

September 8 notification had stated that during the period September 9-15, certain consignments of broken rice will be allowed to be exported.

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 06:48 IST

