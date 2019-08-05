Govt moves resolution abrogating Article 370 from J&K in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir special status: Decoding Article 35A and Article 370
SC to hear challenges against Article 35A: All you need to know about it
Jammu and Kashmir LIVE updates: Govt moves to repeal Article 370 in J&K
Explained: What are Articles 370 and 35A? Why they are important for J&K
Hoisting the Tricolour in Kashmir: Search for the fifty-seventh inch
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution revoking Article 370 that grants special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha, amid a din as Opposition members protested the move.
The Home Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir would be a Union Territory with legislature, while Ladakh would be a Union Territory without legislature.
There was an uproar in the Rajya Sabha after the resolution was moved by the Home Minister.
Earlier, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had an hour-long meeting, where the top leadership is believed to have discussed issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU