Equal rule of law in interest of Kashmiris must apply to J&K: Arun Jaitley
Govt moves resolution abrogating Article 370 from J&K in Rajya Sabha

Earlier, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had an hour-long meeting, where the top leadership is believed to have discussed issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution revoking Article 370 that grants special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha, amid a din as Opposition members protested the move.

The Home Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir would be a Union Territory with legislature, while Ladakh would be a Union Territory without legislature.

There was an uproar in the Rajya Sabha after the resolution was moved by the Home Minister.

First Published: Mon, August 05 2019. 11:29 IST

