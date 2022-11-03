Govt not serious about tackling problem: Varun Gandhi on air quality

-
ALSO READ
Worsening inflation in US will pressure Fed to keep raising interest rates
Imran Khan attacks Pak Army, blames it for worsening economic crisis
WHO warns of worsening humanitarian situation in flood-ravaged Pakistan
Country not autocracy, will run according to Constitution: AAP on Bagga row
Delhi BJP leaders hold protest outside AAP HQ against Gopal Italia
-
With the air quality in Delhi-NCT worsening, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday questioned lack of "concern and coordination" among multiple government agencies in tackling the crisis.
Neither government nor people are serious about this monstrous problem, he said in tweets, claiming that hospitals are full of patients with breathing, heart and lung problems.
"Eight out of 10 children in Delhi-NCR have respiratory problems. After years of discussions, why is there a continuing lack of concern/coordination between multiple government entities," he asked.
Gandhi wondered if the cost of solving the problem is higher than lifetime respiratory care for 46 million people.
With the air quality deteriorating, the BJP and the AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab where incidents of stubble burning have shot up, have blamed each other for the annual crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 11:48 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU