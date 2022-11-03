JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt not serious about tackling problem: Varun Gandhi on air quality

With the air quality in Delhi-NCT worsening, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday questioned lack of "concern and coordination" among multiple government agencies in tackling the crisis

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

With the air quality in Delhi-NCT worsening, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday questioned lack of "concern and coordination" among multiple government agencies in tackling the crisis.

Neither government nor people are serious about this monstrous problem, he said in tweets, claiming that hospitals are full of patients with breathing, heart and lung problems.

"Eight out of 10 children in Delhi-NCR have respiratory problems. After years of discussions, why is there a continuing lack of concern/coordination between multiple government entities," he asked.

Gandhi wondered if the cost of solving the problem is higher than lifetime respiratory care for 46 million people.

With the air quality deteriorating, the BJP and the AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab where incidents of stubble burning have shot up, have blamed each other for the annual crisis.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 11:48 IST

