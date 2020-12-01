Govt's talks with farmers fail; another meeting scheduled for Dec 3

More than 30 farmers' representatives on Tuesday rejected the government's offer of a committee to discuss controversial laws liberalising India's farm produce market. The two sides will meet again on December 3. "Now is not the time for a committee," NDTV quoted farmers' representatives as saying at the meeting with three union ministers this evening in Delhi. More farmers from Punjab and khaps from Haryana are making their way to the capital, demanding that the laws be repealed. Agriculture Minister said the meeting was good and the government will continue its dialogue with the protesting farmers, reported the Indian Express.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Roop Singh Sanna told IANS that the government proposed to form a committee to study and discuss issues related to the three farm laws enacted in September during Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Sanna said the government offered to select four-five members from farmers association to form the committee in which there will be some government members.

He said that all the "union leaders unanimously rejected" the government's offer.

"Forming a committee is an attempt to postpone the issue. We are not ready to accept government's offer," said Sanna.

The government is holding on to its stance of not rolling back the three farm laws which farmers allege are "anti-farm" and "black laws": The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal met more than 32 union leaders on the sixth day of the farmers' protest. Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal attended the meeting too.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Currently, these farmers have been protesting at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.