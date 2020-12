Farmers unions accept govt's offer to hold talks over new agri laws

Farmer unions on Tuesday decided to attend a meeting with the Centre as protesters continued their agitation at Delhi border points against the government's new farm laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold.

"In our meeting, we have decided to accept the central government's offer to hold talks at 3 pm today. Representatives of protesting farmers will attend the meeting with Union ministers," farmer leader Baljeet Singh Mahal said.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

The meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the capital, Tomar said, adding that those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.

On Monday, the farmers said that they have come to the capital for a "decisive battle" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "mann ki baat".

They said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

