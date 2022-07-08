Govt sees reforms not as compulsion but as 'win-win' situation: PM Modi

India is not carrying out reforms out of compulsion but out of conviction to prepare a roadmap for growth for next 25 years, Prime Minister said on Friday.

Speaking at the Memorial Lecture, Modi said that real growth is not possible without being inclusive.

"We don't see growth as a necessary evil but as a win-win situation for all," Modi said.

"I want to ask this question to all of you. Is real growth possible without inclusion? Can inclusion be thought of without growth?" he questioned.

The lecture was delivered by senior minister of Singapore and head of its Monetary Authority Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Shanmugaratnam said India needs to grow at an average of 8-10 per cent over the next 25 years if it wants to create millions of jobs for its young workforce and raise per capita income substantially.

Finance Minister also attended the event.