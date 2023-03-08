Govt to keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on Women's Day

-
ALSO READ
Telangana govt's schemes aim to promote women empowerment: CM KCR
Smriti Irani, Wendy Sherman to address summit on Women's empowerment
Women empowerment will uplift society: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagaland
Rajasthan has made big contributions to women's empowerment: Prez Murmu
Int'l Women's Day: Participation in gaming rising but still long way to go
-
On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.
"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Modi said in a tweet.
"Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'.
The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 10:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU