JUST IN
Violence against women perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant: India
Govt to keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on Women's Day
Attention must be paid to road conditions in border areas with China: HP CM
This Women's Day, celebrate Anganwadi workers, the unsung nutrition heroes
Ayodhya Mosque construction to begin after Ramzan, layout gets clearance
Australian PM emplanes for India, on visit to deepen links with PM Modi
Delhi Excise policy case: KCR's daughter Kavitha to be questioned tomorrow
Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi today
Top headlines: FMCG demand up in Feb, Torrent moves SC against NCLAT order
Int'l Women's Day: Participation in gaming rising but still long way to go
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Attention must be paid to road conditions in border areas with China: HP CM
icon-arrow-left
Violence against women perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant: India
Business Standard

Govt to keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment

Topics
Narendra Modi | government of India | women empowerment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Photo: Bloomberg

On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Modi said in a tweet.

"Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 10:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU