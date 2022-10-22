JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt will keep working to fulfil Guru sahibs' vision, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government will keep working to fulfil the vision of Sikh gurus

Topics
Narendra Modi | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government will keep working to fulfil the vision of Sikh gurus.

He was reacting to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh's letter expressing thanks to him for laying the foundation stone of Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway.

It will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.

Modi tweeted, "Jathedar Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, respected members of the Sikh community including leading spiritual personalities have expressed joy on the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway. I thank them for their kind words and assure the Sangat we will keep working to fulfil the vision of the Guru Sahibs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 18:30 IST

