Govt working on introducing curriculum on organ donation to raise awareness

-
ALSO READ
Donating blood? Eligibility to advantages, here're things to keep in mind
Waiting list for eye transplant at AIIMS Delhi grows threefold after Covid
Health Ministry working on 'One Nation, One Organ Allocation' policy
Taliban announces to review Afghan curriculum in view of Islamic law
IIT Delhi reviewing curriculum to give students 'flexibility in learning'
-
The government is working on introducing a curriculum on organ donation mostly likely in Class 9 or 11 in order to raise awareness among schoolchildren about the issue, sources said.
They said India has a very low rate of deceased organ donation compared to Western countries and an estimated five lakh lives could be saved annually by timely organ transplant.
India's organ donation rate, which is the number of deceased donors per million population, continues be less than 1 per million in comparison to countries like Spain, USA, Australia, Croatia.
"The numbers highlight the huge gap between the number of organs required and the organs available for transplantation. The reason being lack of awareness and myths associated with organ donation. To counter all these, the Union Health Ministry is working on introducing a curriculum on organ donation mostly likely in Class 9 or 11 in order to raise awareness about the issue,: an official source said.
The ministry is also working on a 'One Nation, One Organ Allocation' policy in consultation with states to come up with a uniform guidelines on registration, allocation and other aspects of organ donation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 23:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU