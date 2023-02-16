JUST IN
Govt working on introducing curriculum on organ donation to raise awareness
Parliamentary Standing Committee asks government to define 'fake news'
India writes to WTO against Carbon border tax; here's all you need to know
CAQM invokes restriction under GRAP-II as Delhi's air quality deteriorates
NHRC chairperson lauds constructive role of human rights defenders
Domestic demand drivers intact, slowdown fears unfounded: Analysts
69% mobile service subscribers face call drop, connection issues: Survey
Telecom subscriber base rose marginally to 1.17 bn in December 2022
Steel production to be doubled to 300 MT per annum by 2030: Scindia
China lifts suspension from 99 Indian seafood processing, exporting units
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Parliamentary Standing Committee asks government to define 'fake news'
icon-arrow-left
Bharat Forge, HAL ink pact for production of aerospace grade steel alloys
Business Standard

Govt working on introducing curriculum on organ donation to raise awareness

India's organ donation rate, which is the number of deceased donors per million population, continues be less than 1 per million in comparison to countries like Spain, USA, Australia, Croatia

Topics
organ donation | Government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Donations
Representative Image

The government is working on introducing a curriculum on organ donation mostly likely in Class 9 or 11 in order to raise awareness among schoolchildren about the issue, sources said.

They said India has a very low rate of deceased organ donation compared to Western countries and an estimated five lakh lives could be saved annually by timely organ transplant.

India's organ donation rate, which is the number of deceased donors per million population, continues be less than 1 per million in comparison to countries like Spain, USA, Australia, Croatia.

"The numbers highlight the huge gap between the number of organs required and the organs available for transplantation. The reason being lack of awareness and myths associated with organ donation. To counter all these, the Union Health Ministry is working on introducing a curriculum on organ donation mostly likely in Class 9 or 11 in order to raise awareness about the issue,: an official source said.

The ministry is also working on a 'One Nation, One Organ Allocation' policy in consultation with states to come up with a uniform guidelines on registration, allocation and other aspects of organ donation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on organ donation

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 23:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU