69% mobile service subscribers face call drop, connection issues: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey claimed that they face call drop or call connection issues on any given day, online survey firm LocalCircles said on Thursday.

According to the survey report, 28 per cent respondents said that they get uninterrupted access to 4G or 5G network while 32 per cent shared that they do not have access to 4G or 5G services most of the time despite paying for it.

"Sixtynine per cent mobile service subscribers face call connection/call drop problems on any given day," the report said.

The survey received over 42,000 responses from citizens located in 338 districts of India. However, the number of responses varied from question to question, LocalCircles said.

A total of 10,927 people responded to questions on the frequency of call connection or call drop on any given day.

"36 per cent or more than one third of respondents stating 'up to 25 per cent of the calls'; 13 per cent indicated the percentage was as much as 25-50 per cent; while 10 per cent indicated a much higher percentage of 50-75 per cent and 10 per cent revealed that they face connectivity or call drop issues with 75 per cent or almost all calls," the report said.

Out of about 11,000 people, only 26 per cent respondents indicated that where they reside all the three mobile networks, Bharti Airtel, Jio and Vodafone, have good coverage while 51 per cent people faced issues with either two or one other operator, according to the report.

