Green peas growers in MP stage protest, demand fixed MSP for open market

Farmers engaged in the cultivation of green peas have staged a protest on Jabalpur-Bhopal national highway after getting low prices for their produce and demanded the Madhya Pradesh government fix a minimum support price for it in the open market.
The protest staged by farmers on Saturday is significant since the Madhya Pradesh government has selected green peas under one-district one-product scheme for Jabalpur district, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh national spokesperson Raghvendra Patel told PTI on Sunday.
Green peas are grown on a large scale in the district and supplied to various other states, he said.
"The farmers want the state government to fix the minimum price for the trading of green peas in the open market, he said.
This has been a long pending demand of farmers from the district, he said.
Currently, in the absence of such norms, farmers incur losses in the production of green peas if the rate per kilogram goes down in the open market - below the actual production cost per kg, Patel said.
We are getting Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kilogram from local mandis, he said.
First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 11:51 IST
