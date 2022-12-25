JUST IN
Business Standard

Green peas growers in MP stage protest, demand fixed MSP for open market

Farmers engaged in the cultivation of green peas have staged a protest after getting low prices for their produce and demanded the MP government to fix a minimum support price in the open market

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Indian Farmers | Farmer protest

Press Trust of India  |  Jabalpur 

agriculture, farming, farmers, farm, crops, kharif, sowing
Representational/ File Image

Farmers engaged in the cultivation of green peas have staged a protest on Jabalpur-Bhopal national highway after getting low prices for their produce and demanded the Madhya Pradesh government fix a minimum support price for it in the open market.

The protest staged by farmers on Saturday is significant since the Madhya Pradesh government has selected green peas under one-district one-product scheme for Jabalpur district, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh national spokesperson Raghvendra Patel told PTI on Sunday.

Green peas are grown on a large scale in the district and supplied to various other states, he said.

"The farmers want the state government to fix the minimum price for the trading of green peas in the open market, he said.

This has been a long pending demand of farmers from the district, he said.

Currently, in the absence of such norms, farmers incur losses in the production of green peas if the rate per kilogram goes down in the open market - below the actual production cost per kg, Patel said.

We are getting Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kilogram from local mandis, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 11:51 IST

