JUST IN
Restoring Guwahati's water bodies via multi-pronged approach: Experts
Ahead of MCD polls, AAP assigns responsibilities to office bearers
India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Gadkari
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented in letter and spirit: Punjab CM Mann
HC allows police to proceed with probe in 'TRS MLAs poaching case'
15 injured in clash between communities in Nagaland, govt appeals for calm
Indians make up largest foreign-born residents in England, Wales: Census
Chhattisgarh records 9 coronavirus cases, no new death; active tally at 103
Ranthambore music event only after permissions, says Green Tribunal
Kerala High Court refuses to stay appointment of VC in-charge at KTU
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi Metro introduces set of 2 eight-coach trains on its Red Line
Business Standard

Greenply Industries reports net down by 26% to Rs 23.6 crore in Q2

Leading plywood maker Greenply Industries Limited reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.6 crore for the second quarter, a decline of 26% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Topics
Greenply Industries | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Greenply

Leading plywood maker Greenply Industries Limited on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, a decline of 26 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's profit suffered due to a challenging macro environment and rising timber prices, a company official stated.

The company for the quarter under review posted a revenue of Rs Rs 494.7 crore from operations, a 14 per cent jump over the corresponding period revenue of Rs 432.4 crore.

Adjusted core EBIDTA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin remained almost flat at Rs 52.9 crore during the quarter.

"We delivered good volume growth in the quarter backed by the commissioning of the Sandila unit and improved demand momentum due to festivities. The macro-environment has been challenging with a continued increase in timber prices, partially offset by the ease in some chemical prices. The situation remains volatile," Greenply Joint MD & CEO Manoj Tulsian said.

"We expect the demand scenario to remain favourable with continued momentum in the real estate sector, especially in semi-urban and rural areas," he said.

The company is setting up a new MDF board manufacturing unit, with a capacity of 800 cubic metres (CBM) per day, near Vadodara in Gujarat. The expected commencement of the plant is in the March quarter of FY'23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Greenply Industries

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU