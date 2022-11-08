JUST IN
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented in letter and spirit: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Anand Marriage Act that seeks to give statutory recognition to a marriage in the Sikh community will be implemented in true letter and spirit

Topics
Bhagwant Mann | Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Anandpur Sahib 

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks during a function to provide financial assistance to the kin of the farmers, who died during the protest over farm reform laws, in Chandigarh, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Anand Marriage Act that seeks to give statutory recognition to a marriage in the Sikh community will be implemented in true letter and spirit.

Mann said this after offering prayers at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib here on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

He said several states like Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have already implemented the Anand Marriage Act, but Punjab has lagged behind despite a notification in this regard was issued in 2016.

This Act will be now implemented in right earnest, the CM said.

On this occasion, Mann prayed to the almighty for peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

Extending his heartiest greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of 'Parkash Purb', Mann said Guru Nanak Dev's eternal teachings of 'Kirt Karo (work hard), Naam Japo (meditate on the lord) and Vand Chhako (share before consume)' are still relevant in the materialistic society.

He appealed to the people to imbibe the spirit of service and humility as preached by the great Guru and strive hard for carving out a peaceful, prosperous and healthy society by following the precious legacy of the first Sikh Guru.

He exhorted people to celebrate this occasion with utmost devotion and dedication rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion.

Mann said Guru Nanak Dev through his teachings opposed tyranny, injustice and oppression during the invasion of Mughal emperor Babar.

Quoting verse 'Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat' from Gurbani, the CM said, Guru ji equated air (pawan) with teacher, water (paani) with father and land (dharat) with mother.

Guru ji had at that time taught the people to preserve the environment, he stated.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:53 IST

