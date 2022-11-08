JUST IN
India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Gadkari
Restoring Guwahati's water bodies via multi-pronged approach: Experts
Ahead of MCD polls, AAP assigns responsibilities to office bearers

Ahead of December 4 MCD elections, senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party state Covenor and Minister Gopal Rai held a crucial meeting with MLAs on Tuesday

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Ahead of December 4 MCD elections, senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party state Covenor and Minister Gopal Rai held a crucial meeting with MLAs on Tuesday.

The blueprint of the AAP's strategy and important issues regarding the MCD were discussed at length during the meeting. The AAP office-bearers were assigned responsibilities on various levels to prepare for elections on all 250 MCD seats.

Instructions have been given to all AAP MLAs to personally monitor the Jansamvad campaign, and make public aware of BJP's motives. The party has started 'Kude Par Jansamvad' at 13,682 booths to reach out to Delhiites before elections.

In this regard, MLAs have been directed to personally monitor the campaign. Aam Aadmi Party officials will listen to people's garbage problems and discuss their solutions through Jansamvad.

As the party is planning to focus on the "Garbage Mountain" in the MCD elections, the discussion was held on the strategy of conducting more than 500 mass public dialogues every day across Delhi. Instructions have been given to all workers to connect with each and every resident of Delhi at the grassroot level and listen to their problems.

By November 20, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi's 13,682 booths. It has been decided to hold approximately 500 public meetings per day led by AAP MLAs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:54 IST

