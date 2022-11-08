Ahead of MCD polls, AAP assigns responsibilities to office bearers

Ahead of December 4 elections, senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party state Covenor and Minister Gopal Rai held a crucial meeting with MLAs on Tuesday.

The blueprint of the AAP's strategy and important issues regarding the were discussed at length during the meeting. The office-bearers were assigned responsibilities on various levels to prepare for elections on all 250 seats.

Instructions have been given to all MLAs to personally monitor the Jansamvad campaign, and make public aware of BJP's motives. The party has started 'Kude Par Jansamvad' at 13,682 booths to reach out to Delhiites before elections.

In this regard, MLAs have been directed to personally monitor the campaign. Aam Aadmi Party officials will listen to people's garbage problems and discuss their solutions through Jansamvad.

As the party is planning to focus on the "Garbage Mountain" in the MCD elections, the discussion was held on the strategy of conducting more than 500 mass public dialogues every day across . Instructions have been given to all workers to connect with each and every resident of at the grassroot level and listen to their problems.

By November 20, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi's 13,682 booths. It has been decided to hold approximately 500 public meetings per day led by MLAs.

