GSK, CureVac's next-gen Covid vaccine shows promise in monkey trial

-
ALSO READ
CureVac stock plunges after mRNA Covid vaccine falls short on protection
GSK says it aims to bring FDA-approved antibody therapy to India for Covid
GSK fires former US govt vaccine head Slaoui over harassment allegation
GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q1 net profit up 9% at Rs 121 crore
EU regulator backs use of GSK-Vir antibody for Covid-19 treatment
-
GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac said a study on macaque monkeys showed their jointly-developed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be "strongly improved" in protecting against the virus compared with CureVac's first attempt.
The encouraging news on its "second-generation" vaccine gave CureVac's German-listed shares an 8% lift, as the stock gradually recovers from a slump in June when the German biotech company's first vaccine candidate recorded a disappointing 48% efficacy in mass testing on humans.
The companies said on Monday that a blood analysis of the animals showed that the next-generation vaccine known as CV2CoV triggered virus-fighting antibodies as well as immune cells that target infected cells faster and in greater quantities than CureVac's first-generation vaccine candidate.
The surge in antibodies and immune cells was similar to that observed after a real infection with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, they said.
Higher antibody blood counts were observed across virus variants of concern, including the Beta, Delta and Lambda lineages, they added.
When infected with the original SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, macaques vaccinated with CV2CoV had better clearance of the virus in the lungs and nasal passages, when comparing the two vaccines.
The results have yet to be peer-reviewed for publication in a medical journal.
U.S.-listed shares of CureVac, which also reported its quarterly financial results on Monday, were up 9.5% in pre-market trading.
GSK and CureVac teamed up in February in a 150 million euro ($177 million) deal to develop the next-generation COVID-19 vaccine from next year, in an attempt to tackle several variants with one shot.
Initial testing of CV2CoV on humans would begin during the last quarter of this year, CureVac said.
($1 = 0.8496 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU