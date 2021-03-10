Guj: Dandi March to be re-enacted from Mar 12, PM to flag off

-
ALSO READ
Govt improved rural, coastal connectivity to bolster farmer markets: Modi
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Modi targets Rahul over 'north-south' remarks, lashes out at Narayanasamy
Gujarat civic polls: Modi says results show people's faith development
Modi opens coffers for Assam before polls, accuses prior govts of neglect
-
Ninety-one years after Mahatma Gandhi took out the Dandi March to break the salt law that shook the foundations of the British empire, 81 persons will embark on the same 386-km long foot-march from here on March 12 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, the Gujarat government said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the yatra from Sabarmati Ashram on Friday. It will re-enact Gandhiji's historic march to Dandi in South Gujarat, the government said in a release.
It is part of the state government's programme to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', it said.
The Gujarat government's state-level high-powered committee's meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was held on Tuesday to finalise the preparations to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
Gujarat had played a significant role in India's freedom struggle, hence the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence will be celebrated in a grand manner, Rupani was quoted as saying in the release.
The Salt March, which took place from March to April 1930, was an act of civil disobedience led by Mahatma Gandhi to protest the British rule in India.
Gandhi and 78 others had embarked on the Dandi Yatra on March 12, 1930 to break the law which had imposed tax on salt. After walking for 21 days, they reached Dandi on April 5 and broke the law.
The Salt Satyagrah made the entire nation stand behind Mahatma Gandhi and lakhs of people joined his civil disobedience movement and non-violent freedom struggle.
This development shook the British Empire at that time.
"The Dandi March will be re-enacted in its entirety. It will begin on March 12 as it had taken place in 1930 and end on April 5, during which these 81 pedestrians will walk all the way to Dandi on the seacoast 386 kms away," Rupani said in the release.
The marchers will halt at 21 places on the way and attend a variety of events at each place highlighting the socio-economic changes taking place in the field of cleanliness, environment, security and water conservation, he said.
The events have been designed to foretell the steps India needs to take to become "Vishwa Guru", for celebrating the centenary of India's Independence 25 years from now, he added.
During this march, ministers, MLAs, officials and leaders will join for a day at different parts of the event.
The celebration will also include subjects such as environment protection, Swachhta Abhiyaan, water harvesting, yoga study and others.
The yatra will culminate in a big function to be held at Dandi on April 5, the release said.
Apart from the Dandi March, a variety of programmes have been lined up and will be simultaneously held at 75 locations in Gujarat, at places associated with Mahatma Gandhi's life, Rupani said.
Big events have been planned at Porbandar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bardoli and Mandvi, and at district headquarters, he said, adding that India's freedom saga from 1857 revolt to winning the Independence would be displayed before the new generations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU