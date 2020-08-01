Gujarat coronavirus update: 262 new cases detected in Surat, 12 deaths

on Saturday reported262 new



patients, highest in Gujarat, taking the total cases in the district to 13,925, said the state health department.

The number of fatalities due to the pandemic in the district rose to 609 with the death of 12 more patients, it said.

214 new cases were reported in city and 48 in rural areas of the district, the health department said.

Out of 12 deaths, eight were reported in the city and four in the district, it added.

The Municipal Corporation (SMC), meanwhile, relaxed restrictions on shops in textile markets and diamond units in the city by allowing them to remain open for six hours instead of earlier four hours a day.

It asked textile shop owners to get their staff tested for at a discounted rate to make them eligible to work.

Diamond units have been allowed to deploy two workers at each polishing mill against one allowed earlier, provided the second polisher is tested for COVID-19 or has recovered from the virus.

