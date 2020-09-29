Gujarat: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude recorded in Rajkot, no casualties

-
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude
was experienced in Rajkot district in Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
There were no reports of casualties or damage to property.
As per the ISR, which is located in Gandhinagar, the epicentre of the tremor, which was recorded at 3:49 pm, was located 25 kms east-northeast from Upleta town in the district, which is at a distance of 215 kms from here, and it was recorded 14.5 kms deep in the earth's crust.
"No police station in the area has received any report of damage or injury due to the quake," an official of Rajkot rural police said.
