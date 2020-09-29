NABARD to undertake Sanitation Literacy Campaign in 2,000 villages

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Covid-19 has brought focus on sanitation, health and hygiene
RBI has made life a bit easier for NBFCs, MFIs amid Covid-19 pandemic
ADB approves Rs 2,200 crore loan to develop Rajasthan's secondary towns
Sanitation, aerial alerts make drones new soldiers in war against Covid-19
Farm sector will continue to shine in 2020-21 but rural as a whole may not
-
The National Bank for
Agriculture and Rural Development is embarking on a Sanitation Literacy Campaign (SLC) from October 2 to promote literacy on 'WASH' (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) in 2,000 villages across the country covering one lakh rural population.
The objective of the campaign, which would continue till January 26, 2021, is to focus on inculcating significant behavioural changes towards adapting good hygiene and sanitationpractices, according to a NABARD statement.
NABARD also said that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, it has actively supported Government of India in construction of 3.29 crore household toilets by sanctioning and disbursing an amount of Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 12,298 crore, respectively.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for maintaining good hygiene and sanitation practices both at community level as well as at individual level," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU