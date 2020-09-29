NABARD to undertake Sanitation Literacy Campaign in 2,000 villages

The Bank for



Agriculture and Rural Development is embarking on a Literacy Campaign (SLC) from October 2 to promote literacy on 'WASH' (Water, and Hygiene) in 2,000 villages across the country covering one lakh rural population.

The objective of the campaign, which would continue till January 26, 2021, is to focus on inculcating significant behavioural changes towards adapting good hygiene and sanitationpractices, according to a statement.

also said that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, it has actively supported Government of India in construction of 3.29 crore household toilets by sanctioning and disbursing an amount of Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 12,298 crore, respectively.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for maintaining good hygiene and practices both at community level as well as at individual level," it added.

