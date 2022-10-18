JUST IN
Govt mulls helipads along new highways for evacuations during emergencies
Smog-covered festivities for Delhi-NCR as stubble burning, Diwali coincide
President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives in Kedarnath chopper crash
High court dismisses Umar Khalid's bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots case
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
World Bank steps in to mediate water dispute between India and Pakistan
No direction can be issued to Parliament to frame UCC: Centre tells SC
Bharat Jodo Yatra bigger than Lord Rama's padyatra: Rajasthan minister
Fully support PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark to Putin: UN chief
CBI summons Trinamool Congress MLA's husband in post-poll murder case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Govt mulls helipads along new highways for evacuations during emergencies
Business Standard

Gujarat govt's response in Bilkis Bano case 'very bulky', says SC

The Supreme Court said that Gujarat government's response to petitions challenging the remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is "very bulky", where a series of judgments have been cited

Topics
Bilkis Bano case | Gujarat | Gujarat government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Gujarat government's response to petitions challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is "very bulky", where, instead of factual statements, a series of judgments have been cited.

A bench, headed by justice Ajay Rastogi, orally observed that he has not come across a counter affidavit where a series of judgments have been quoted.

"A very bulky counter. Where is the factual statement, where is the application of mind?" he asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, agreed with the observation made by the court and said it could have been avoided. "The judgments were mentioned for easy reference, it could have been avoided," he said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing petitioners, submitted that he needed time to file the response in the matter.

Justice Rastogi observed that even before he could go through the state government's counter-affidavit, it was visible in the newspapers. Mehta vehemently argued that strangers and third parties cannot raise the challenge to the release of the convicts.

The bench, also comprising Justice C.T. Ravikumar, granted time to petitioners to file their response to the state government's counter affidavit and scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 29.

In an affidavit, the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that it decided to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as they had completed 14 years and above in prison and their behaviour was found to be good and also the Centre had also conveyed its "concurrence/ approval".

The state government also added that the Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai, and the Special Civil Judge (CBI), City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay, had, in March last year, opposed premature release of the convicts.

The CBI official, in letters to the Superintendent of Godhra sub-jail, said the offence committed by the convicts was heinous, grave and serious, hence they cannot be released prematurely.

In an affidavit, the state Home Department's Under Secretary said: "I say that the state government considered all the opinions and decided to release 11 prisoners since they have completed 14 years and above in prisons and their behaviour was found to be good."

"The Government of India conveyed the concurrence/ approval of the Central Government under section 435 of the CrPC for premature release of 11 prisoners vide letter dated July 11, 2022," it added.

The affidavit said the state government considered the opinions of seven authorities --the Inspector General of Prisons, Gujarat, the Jail Superintendents, the Jail Advisory Committee, the District Magistrate, the Police Superintendent, the CBI, the Special Crime Branch, Mumbai, and the sessions court, Mumbai.

"After approval of the state government, orders have been issued on August 10, 2022 to release the prisoners. Hence, in instant case, the state has considered the proposals under policy of 1992 as directed by this court and not granted under the circular governing grant of remission to prisoners as part of celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'," added the affidavit.

The Gujarat government's response came on a plea has been filed by CPI-M's former MP Subhasini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, and Prof Roop Rekha Verma, challenging the release of 11 men convicted for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and multiple murders during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Petitions challenging the release of the convicts have been filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and others.

--IANS

ss/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bilkis Bano case

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 18:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.