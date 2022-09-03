Political motive behind release of Bilkis Bano's convicts, alleges JIH

-
ALSO READ
SC lists remission order of Bilkis Bano rape case convicts for hearing
Got to know of convicts' release through media, says Bilkis Bano's husband
Release of convicts has shaken my faith in justice, says Bilkis Bano
TMC's women wing protests release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
Students, activists protest Bilkis Bano convicts release at Jantar Mantar
-
Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Saturday alleged political motive behind the release of Bilkis Bano's convicts.
Addressing a press conference, JIH Vice-President Engineer Saleem said: "The role of the Gujarat government in ensuring the release of those convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and the murder of seven members of her family is deplorable."
"Such decisions that are aimed at reaping political dividends to appease a particular constituency are highly objectionable,"
He said the JIH condemns the decision and hopes that the apex court intervenes in the matter to reverse this grave injustice carried out under the guise of official government policy.
"The remission policy should be applied to those languishing in jails for petty crimes not for heinous crimes like rape and murder. " he said.
If state governments are allowed to free criminals of their choice through a remission policy despite being convicted for crimes like rape and murder, then this will make a mockery of our judiciary and the citizens will lose hope in the supremacy of the law.
"This is bound to embolden criminals and their masterminds as they will be confident of being bailed out by the system sooner or later despite committing the most heinous crimes." added Saleem.
The manner in which these convicts are being felicitated and lauded is quite reprehensible.
Jamaat-e Islami Hind has sought the President's intervention in reversing the decision of releasing the convicts to save the system of justice and governance from becoming paralysed an ineffective.
Notably, Bilkis Bano was 19-years-old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning in Gujarat in 2002.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 15:03 IST