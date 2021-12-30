Gujarat has become the best destination for investments: CM Patel

-
Gujarat has become the best destination for investments due to industry-friendly policies implemented by the state government, Chief Minister Bhupenmdra Patel said here on Wednesday.
He said the state government has provided several incentives for "technology up-gradation, skill enhancement-development, and promoting textile parks-clusters in its textile policy."
He was speaking at an event on 'Weaving Growth for Textiles', organized as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022.
"Gujarat has a conducive environment for all industries, including textiles. The state has made significant contribution to the textile industry through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5-F formula, that is farm to fiber, fiber to fabric, fabric to fashion, fashion to foreign," he said.
He further added that with the help of new technology, patterns, skill up-gradation, the state's textile industry is growing fast, with Surat's contribution being very significant.
"Gujarat produces 37 per cent of the country's total yarn and is known as the country's textile capital. This industry accounts for 13 per cent of India's total exports. Gujarat has also added a textile course to its 25 ITIs, with arrangements made not only for large-scale industries but also for developing small and medium scale industries," he said.
On the occasion, Union Minister of State for Textiles Dharshana Jardosh said, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Centre has implemented a number of schemes for the development of the textile sector to make the country a global leader.
The PM has announced the construction of seven textile parks in India at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore, she said.
The PLI scheme will provide a huge benefit to ready-made garments, man-made fibers and technical fiber sectors, she added.
