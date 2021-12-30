Centre sanctions VIP security cover for two new BJP entrants in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
VIP Industries back in the black in Q1FY22; stock zooms 14%
Centre upgrades VIP security cover of Narayan Rane to 'Z' category
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
Uptrend likely to resume in Jubilant Foods, VIP Inds, says Vaishali Parekh
How VIP Motors Became the Go-To for Luxury Vehicles Worldwide
-
Punjab politician Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who joined the BJP a few days ago, has been accorded Z category VIP security cover by the Union government, official sources said on Wednesday.
The security cover of Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief who joined the BJP early this month, has been upgraded by the government from Y to Z category.
Sodhi, 67, is an MLA for the last four terms and is considered close to former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
He recently announced his resignation from the Congress on Twitter and posted on the microblogging site the letter sent to party president Sonia Gandhi.
An MLA from Guruharsahai in Ferozepur district, he was the sports minister in the Amarinder Singh government.
Sodhi joined the BJP on December 21 at the party's headquarters here.
The sources said Sodhi has been accorded Z category security on the recommendation of the Union home ministry and he will have an armed cover of CRPF commandos every time he travels in Punjab and Delhi.
Under this cover, Sodhi will have a contingent of six-eight commandos travelling with him, they said.
Sirsa earlier had a Y category security cover of the Delhi Police during his movement in the national capital. With the new sanction, he will have the larger Z category cover both in Delhi and Punjab and it will be handled by the CRPF.
The CRPF protects as many as 76 personalities under its VIP security cover including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the first family of the Congress party, its president Sonia Gandhi and her children Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, among others.
It is currently training a contingent of the Delhi Police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in VIP security tasks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU