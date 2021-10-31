Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Sardar Patel on National Unity Day

On the occasion of Unity Day which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Congress leaders and Vadra took to Twitter to remember the first Deputy Prime Minister of independent India.

On the 146th birth anniversary of India's first Deputy Prime Minister, Vadra while remembering Sardar Patel talked about his fight for the farmers in 1928 Bardoli Satyagraha.

"Iron Man strengthened the voice of farmers demanding their right and self-respect during the Bardoli Satyagraha," tweeted Vadra.

"His struggle inspires us to stand like a rock in the fight for justice against the oppression of farmers and their rights," she added.

"Today when all the pillars of our democracy are being weakened, we have to remember the contribution of He is one of the important voices amongst the Congress leaders who built these pillars of democracy," said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid his tribute to and tweeted, "On the birth anniversary of Iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel I pay my tributes to the man who tied the nation in the one thread of unity. The efficient leadership and ability of Sardar Patel will continue to inspire all of us in the making a united India."

Unity Day is celebrated in India on October 31. It was introduced by the Central government in 2014. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel who had a major role in the political integration of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)