Gujarat HC extends stay on proceedings against Rahul in defamation case

-
ALSO READ
MP court issues notices to CM Chouhan, 2 others in defamation case
HC extends stay on criminal defamation proceedings against Shashi Tharoor
Rahul Gandhi appears in Surat court in connection with defamation case
Mumbai court grants bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik in defamation case
Sessions court rejects Kangana's plea seeking transfer of defamation case
-
The Gujarat High Court on Monday extended its interim stay on a Surat court's proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed over his alleged "Modi" surname remarks.
The complainant in the case, state minister Purnesh Modi, had sought a stay on proceedings and also quashing of the Surat court order rejecting his application to make Gandhi "personally explain contents of the CDs and/or pen drives and/or such other electronic records" related to his speech during which he had made the alleged remarks.
Justice VM Pancholi posted the hearing to April 8 and said the interim stay granted earlier on the proceedings will continue till then. The criminal defamation case was filed against Gandhi over his alleged "Modi" surname remarks made at an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka during campaigning for the
2019 Lok Sabha polls. The complainant said that Gandhi's alleged remarks, "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" defamed the entire Modi community. The former Congress president had pleaded not guilty to charges in the case during his appearance before the Surat court last year.
The Surat court had also recorded his statement in the case filed by the BJP leader in April 2019 under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation). During the trial, the complainant had submitted certified copies of three CDs which he wanted the court to play in presence of Gandhi and enable him to personally explain its contents, as per the provisions of section 313 of the CrPC (power to examine accused). In his address at the rally in Kolar on April 13, 2019, Gandhi had allegedly asked, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU