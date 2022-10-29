Gujarat launches new electronics policy, to generate 1 mn job opportunities

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Govt announces project with UNICEF for job opportunities to students
Nearly 50% Indian software developers plan to quit job this year: Report
India Inc optimistic about new job openings in FY23, says report
Delhi Police chief Asthana invites J-K students to join YUVA, assures jobs
IT, BPM industry to add more 300,000 jobs by FY2023: TeamLease report
-
The Gujarat government on Saturday launched a new Electronics Policy to generate 10 lakh new employment opportunities in the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector in the state.
The 'Gujarat Electronics Policy 2022-2028' has been designed to make Gujarat a national hub of ESDM by offering a host of subsidies and incentives to the investors, said an official release.
Those wanting to invest in the ESDM sector in Gujarat will be given up to 20 per cent capital expenditure (capex) assistance with a ceiling of Rs 200 crore under the policy, the release said, adding that eligible investors will be entitled to get 100 per cent reimbursement on stamp duty and registration fee paid to the government.
While eligible entrepreneurs are exempted from paying any electricity duty, the state government will provide a power tariff subsidy of Rs 1 per unit for a period of five years.
Other incentives include interest assistance of up to 7 per cent on a term loan for a period of five years and logistics subsidy of up to 25 per cent on the freight charges for five years, up to Rs 5 crore per annum, as per the release.
As per the policy document, the state government will develop Gujarat Electronics Manufacturing (GEM) clusters for the ESDM ecosystem in the next five years. These GEM clusters will have common R&D facilities, testing labs and common infrastructure facilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 21:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU