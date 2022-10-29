JUST IN
India has more unemployed and also world's richest people:Rahul Gandhi
Protection of citizens' Constitutional rights a must: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Gadkari urges IITians to focus their research on use of bio-technology
Mumbai records 132 new Covid-19 infections, 0 death in last 24 hours
Chhath Puja example of mutual harmony between human beings, nature: Murmu
36 cases of XBB found in Maharashtra; experts worry about long Covid
Maharashtra records 319 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in a single day
Gopal Rai calls meeting to discuss measures under GRAP stage III in Delhi
Amit Malviya files criminal complaint against 'The Wire' with Delhi Police
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Monday to facilitate Run for Unity
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India has more unemployed and also world's richest people:Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Gujarat launches new electronics policy, to generate 1 mn job opportunities

The Gujarat government on Saturday launched a new Electronics Policy to generate 10 lakh new employment opportunities in the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector in the state

Topics
Gujarat government | electronics policy | job creation

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

The Gujarat government on Saturday launched a new Electronics Policy to generate 10 lakh new employment opportunities in the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) sector in the state.

The 'Gujarat Electronics Policy 2022-2028' has been designed to make Gujarat a national hub of ESDM by offering a host of subsidies and incentives to the investors, said an official release.

Those wanting to invest in the ESDM sector in Gujarat will be given up to 20 per cent capital expenditure (capex) assistance with a ceiling of Rs 200 crore under the policy, the release said, adding that eligible investors will be entitled to get 100 per cent reimbursement on stamp duty and registration fee paid to the government.

While eligible entrepreneurs are exempted from paying any electricity duty, the state government will provide a power tariff subsidy of Rs 1 per unit for a period of five years.

Other incentives include interest assistance of up to 7 per cent on a term loan for a period of five years and logistics subsidy of up to 25 per cent on the freight charges for five years, up to Rs 5 crore per annum, as per the release.

As per the policy document, the state government will develop Gujarat Electronics Manufacturing (GEM) clusters for the ESDM ecosystem in the next five years. These GEM clusters will have common R&D facilities, testing labs and common infrastructure facilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat government

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 21:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU