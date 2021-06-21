Gujarat records 151 new Covid-19 cases today, 2 deaths; 619 recover

-
ALSO READ
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR report must for train passengers from 6 states
Gujarat records 2,252 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths in past 24 hours
Coronavirus cases at IIM Ahmedabad rise to 70, say civic officials
Increase RT-PCR tests, speed up Covid-19 vaccination: Govt to states
-
Gujarat reported 151 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 8,22,485, while 619 patients recovered from the infection, the state health department said.
With two more deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state rose to 10,034, it said. A total of 619 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the count of recovered cases in Gujarat to 8,06,812, said the department in a release.
With this, the state's recovery rate rose to 98.09 per cent, the release said. There are now 5,639 active cases in Gujarat, of which the condition of 113 patients is critical, the department said. Ahmedabad reported 36 new cases, Surat 26, Vadodara 17, Junagadh 13 and Rajkot 12 among other districts, it said. Out of two new deaths, Ahmedabad and Surat reported one each, it said. As many as 4,87,960 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, the first day of a mega drive launched across the state.
With this, the number of vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 2,25,56,262, said the department. On Monday, 3,72,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to the beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, for which the state has launched an on the spot registration facility, it said. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,487 with the addition of three new cases, officials said. With ten patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases rose to 10,425, they said.
There are now 58 active cases in the UT, which has so far reported four deaths, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,22,485, new cases 151, death toll 10,034, discharged 8,06,812, active cases 5,639, people tested so far (figures not released).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU