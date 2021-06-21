Karnataka coronavirus update: 4,867 new cases, 142 deaths in last 24 hours

-
Karnataka reported 4,867 new
cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,11,320 and death toll to 34,025, the health department said on Monday.
The day also saw 8,404 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,54,139.
Bengaluru Urban logged 1,034 new cases, as the city saw 1,976 discharges and 28 deaths.
Active cases stodd at 1,23,134.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.25 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.91 per cent.
Of the deaths reported on Monday, 28 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (22), Dakshina Kannada (14), Ballari (12), Dharwad (8), Davangere (7), followed by others.
Mysuru recorded 546 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 542, Hassan 364, Shivamogga 217, Kodagu 206, followed by others.
The total number of positive cases in Bengaluru Urban district is at 12,06,293, followed by Mysuru 1,62,629 and Tumakuru 1,13,867.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,20,507, followed by Mysuru 1,53,702 and Tumakuru 1,09,490.
Cumulatively a total of 3,28,89,270 samples have been tested, of which 1,49,731 were tested on Monday alone.
