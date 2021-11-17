Gujarat registers 54 fresh coronavirus cases, highest after July 10

on Wednesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count in more than four months, taking its infection tally to 8,27,068, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the health department said.

For the first time after July 10 (53 cases), has reported more than 50 fresh cases of Out of the 54 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 28. With no fresh deaths, the number of the state's COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,090, it said. Also, 16 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 8,16,687, said the department in a release. The state now has 291 active cases, of which eight patients are in critical condition. Ahmedabad reported 28 new cases, Surat and Vadodara districts seven each, Rajkot three, Kutch and Valsad two each, Bharuch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Navsari and Tapi one each, said the department. As many as 4.25 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday and with this, the number of doses administered so far in the state rose to 7.57 crore, it said. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, officials said. Its tallies of confirmed and recovered cases remained unchanged at 10,654, and 10,650, respectively, they said. There are no active COVID-19 cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,068, new cases 54, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,687, active cases 291, people tested so far - figures not released.

