IndiGo passengers will be able to buy food, beverage on board from Nov 19

India’s leading airline, IndiGo, on Wednesday announced the resumption of its meals on board. The decision was taken after Ministry allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights. The carriers were not allowed to serve inflight meals, which have duration of less than two hours, since April 15 due to the Covid pandemic.

Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President & Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo, said: “As the restrictions ease, we are pleased to resume our delicious food and beverage service, served with 100% hygiene, across all domestic flights. Effective 19th Nov’ 21, all our customers will be able to buy Food and Beverage on board as well as pre-book their choice of food. The resumption of this facility will not only help customers travelling with young children and senior citizens, but also those catching red-eye flights. We welcome this move as it indicates the sectoral progression towards normalcy.”

"The menu will include some of the most loved 6E snacks including – Paneer Tikka Sandwich, Chicken Junglee Sandwich, Baked Pita with two Dips, and Sesame Chicken Rice Noodle Meal. Customers who wish to avail these delicious snacks, can also pre-book their in-flight meals," the company said.

The Ministry on Tuesday said it has allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights.



The carriers had not been allowed to serve meals in flights, which have duration of less than two hours, since April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors may provide meal services on board, without restriction on duration of the flight," the ministry's order said on Tuesday.

The ministry has also permitted resumption of magazine and reading materials for passengers on domestic flights, the order noted.

The decision to resume meals and magazines has been taken as "Covid caseload" has reduced due to "proper implementation of appropriate Covid behaviour protocol", it mentioned.

When the scheduled domestic flight services were resumed on May 25 last year after the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the ministry had allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions.