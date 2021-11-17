Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 1,003 cases, 32 deaths

on Wednesday reported 1,003 new cases and 32 fatalities, a health department official said.

The caseload in the state rose to 66,26,875, while the death toll reached 1,40,668, he added.

The number of people in the state who have received at least one dose of anti- vaccines crossed seven crore during the day, said a senior official. " reached this milestone today at 4 PM. The number of fully vaccinated persons is 3.46 crore, " he said.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 886 new COVID-19 cases and 34 fresh fatalities. With 1,052 patients discharged from hospitals since Tuesday evening, the number of recovered patients rose to 64,70,791. The state now has 11,766 active patients. Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.64 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,42,67,953, with only 1,12,846 samples tested during the day.

Eight districts and four municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases. Mumbai district reported the highest 272 new infections during the day, followed by Pune district with 107 new cases. Of eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 461 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 306 in Pune region and 128 cases in Nashik region. Aurangabad region reported 39 new cases, Latur 29, Kolhapur 22, Nagpur 13 and Akola region five cases.

Pune region reported the highest 15 deaths, followed by nine fatalities in Nashik, four in Mumbai region, three in Latur and one in Kolhapur region. Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any new death due to COVID-19. Mumbai city recorded 272 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while Pune city reported 110 new cases and two fatalities. Mumbai district has the highest 3,568 active cases at present. Coronavirus figures of are as follows: Total cases - 66,26,875, New cases 1,003, Death toll 1,40,668, New deaths 32, Total recoveries 64,70,791, Active cases 11,766, Total tests conducted 6,42,67,953.

