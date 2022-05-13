Gujarat sees 35 fresh Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 211

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally reached 12,24,657 on Friday after 35 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 12 to touch 12,13,502, leaving the state with an active caseload of 211, he added.

COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,657 new cases 35, deaths 10,944, discharged 12,13,502 active cases 211 and people tested so far - figures not released.

