Europe's cumulative Covid cases cross 218 mn, death toll tops 2 mn: WHO

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 deaths in Europe could reach 2.2 mn by spring 2022: WHO
Every 7 in 10 South Korean suffered income reduction amid Covid: Survey
Cases drop for 1st time as Africa's 4th Covid-19 wave ebbs: WHO
17 mn US workers lost job, saw wage cut by Covid-induced economic setback
Ukraine sees room for compromise in talks as 20,000 escape Mariupol
-
The number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths in Europe has exceeded two million, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office said.
The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region has surpassed 218 million, and 2,003,081 deaths have been reported, reports Xinhua news agency.
"While this number is devastating, it represents a fraction of the overall deaths directly and indirectly associated with Covid-19, as the WHO's report on excess mortality during the pandemic has shown," the Office said in a statement.
It noted that although the number of new infections is decreasing in the region, Covid-19 remains a lethal virus, particularly for unvaccinated and clinically vulnerable individuals.
WHO Europe urged the broad public to take immediate and long-term action on multiple fronts.
"These include protecting the most vulnerable, continuing to monitor the virus and its spread, keeping health systems ready for any developments of the pandemic, and tackling its long-term impacts," it said.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU