Mizoram records 50 new Covid cases, tally at 227,899; no new fatality

Mizoram on Friday reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 227,899, a health department official said.
The death toll stood at 697 as no new fatality was reported since May 3.
The daily positivity rate stood at 14.24 per cent and the recovery rate at 99.59 per cent, he said.
The northeastern state now has 219 active cases, while 226,983 people have so far recovered from the disease.
It has tested more than 1.92 million samples for coronavirus till date.
According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.53 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday.
