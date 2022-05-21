Gyanvapi row an attempt to divert attention from economic situation: Pawar

-
The resurrection of controversy surrounding Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque was a part of efforts by the BJP to divert people's attention from the issues such as inflation and unemployment, NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged here on Saturday.
He was speaking to reporters after meeting representatives of some Brahmin organizations.
Asked about the row created by claims of 'Shivling' at the Gyanvapi mosque, he said, "The ruling party is bringing up such issues purposely to divert people's attention from basic issues like inflation, unemployment and law and order.
"This is a deliberate attempt to create unrest among communities," the former Union minister added.
