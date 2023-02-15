JUST IN
India's edible oil imports rose 33% in January, 2nd highest after Sept 2021
Telangana to spend Rs 1,000 cr on development of Kondagattu Hanuman temple
Tesla's Elon Musk may soon recapture world's richest person title
Kerala may not meet fiscal target for FY24 due to high debt: India Ratings
Need balance between right to privacy and public interest: Legal experts
NATO chief Stoltenberg eyes bigger defence budgets, hard spending target
ITBP gets 7 battalions, 1 operational base for Sino-India LAC deployment
Govt exploring options to make ration shops modern, viable: Food Secy
Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express records 100% occupancy: Data
Internet's most expensive domain gets just 88,800 monthly visitors
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CCI clears acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' assets by Dalmia Cement
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HAL inks pact with CSIR lab for design of fin and rudder for LCA-Tejas

Tejas is an indigenous 4.5 generation, all-weather and multi-role fighter aircraft for the IAF

Topics
HAL | Hindustan Aeronautics | LCA Tejas

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

A Tejas Mk 1 fighter carrying out aerobatics display at Aero India show in Bengaluru in 2021
Tejas

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for the design know-how, production and commercialisation of composite fin and rudder assemblies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) - Tejas at Aero India here.

With the signing of the technology transfer for fin and rudder, the defence PSU can directly produce these composite parts for the series production of LCA Mk1A aircraft meeting the initial requirement of Indian Air Force squadrons, NAL said in a release on Wednesday.

Tejas is an indigenous 4.5 generation, all-weather and multi-role fighter aircraft for the IAF.

Over the last three decades, CSIR-NAL has developed many critical technologies for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and continues to support this major national programme, NAL said.

It said Advanced Composites Division (ACD) of CSIR-NAL has pioneered the design and development of composite structures for LCA using innovative and cost-effective manufacturing technologies, including co-curing.

The laboratory further said it has played a pivotal role in the development of the composite components for LCA-Tejas which includes fin and rudder, wing spars, wing fuselage fairings, fairing blocks, centre fuselage components and under-carriage doors.

The co-curing technology developed by CSIR-NAL has resulted in reducing the weight and also part counts that has improved the structural efficiency by minimising the number of mechanical joints, it said, adding that this has resulted in more than 20 per cent savings in cost and 25 per cent reduction in weight of LCA-Tejas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HAL

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 21:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU