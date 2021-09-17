'Happy Birthday, Modi Ji,' Rahul Gandhi Wishes PM Modi on his 71st birthday

-
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.
As Prime Minister Modi turned 71 several dignitaries and politicians greeted him.
"Happy birthday, Modi ji," Gandhi tweeted.
Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP.
