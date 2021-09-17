JUST IN
77 million children have spent 18 months out of class: UNICEF
'Happy Birthday, Modi Ji,' Rahul Gandhi Wishes PM Modi on his 71st birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.

New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
As Prime Minister Modi turned 71 several dignitaries and politicians greeted him.

"Happy birthday, Modi ji," Gandhi tweeted.

Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP.

First Published: Fri, September 17 2021. 10:56 IST

