Haryana government declares strike by doctors illegal, invokes ESMA

Health services in government hospitals in were hit on Tuesday as suspended OPD work in support of their demands.

However, the government cracked the whip on the protesting and invoked the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), declaring the stir as illegal.

The doctors' demands include creating specialist cadres for them and stopping the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.

Emergency services and COVID-19 vaccination drive continued in the state but OPD services were affected, said Rajesh Sheokand of Civil Medical Services Association, a body representing government

Health Minister Anil Vij said, "ESMA has been invoked in Haryana, now for six months health workers won't be able to go on strike. This step has been taken as a group of doctors has gone on strike which is creating obstacles in steps being taken to contain the Covid surge.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) allows the government to declare a strike illegal in the public interest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)