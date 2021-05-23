COVID-19 lockdown in Haryana extended till May 31, some restrictions eased

-
The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, according to an order issued here.
State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in the order said the lockdown, which was earlier imposed till May 24, has been extended by a week till 5 am on May 31.
In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the state government had first imposed the lockdown on May 3, which was extended every week since then.
The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)".
The state has so far reported 7,33,628 infection cases, including 7,415 deaths.
