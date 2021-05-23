Odisha reports record 12,852 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Only Motera stadium renamed, complex continues to have Patel's name: Govt
Complied with new intermediary norms ahead of time: Koo
Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law
Ahmed Patel: The troubleshooter's departure leaves the Congress poorer
Odisha alerts districts on possible spike of coronavirus cases
-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally
mounted to 6,92,382 on Sunday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 12,852 new cases, despite undergoing lockdown for more than two weeks, a health department official said.
The state also registered 28 fresh COVID fatalities, the biggest one-day count, which took the toll to 2,484, he said.
Of the new cases, 7,195 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 5,657 detected during contact tracing.
Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 1,909, followed by Cuttack (1,073), Angul (874), Sundergarh (848), Kalahandi (668), Mayurbhanj (586) and Balasore (508).
The remaining cases were registered in several other districts.
Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said, "Regret to inform the demise of twenty-eight COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."
Five new fatalities were recorded in Khurda, followed by four each in Kalahandi and Sundargarh, three each in Angul and Kendrapara, two each in Puri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada, the official said.
One patient each in Gajapati, Ganjam and Nuapada succumbed to the disease, he said.
Fifty-three other coronavirus-positive patients died in the state due to comorbidities.
Odisha now has 1,11,862 active cases, while 5,77,983 patients have recovered from the disease.
The state has so far conducted over 1.13 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 67,156 on Saturday, and the positivity ratio stands at 6.12 per cent.
Meanwhile, the state government has decided to create a designated "Paediatric COVID Wing" in health centres and hospitals where coronavirus patients are being treated.
Health Department's Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra wrote to authorities of several medical facilities and asked them to reserve 15 per cent of beds initially in isolation wards, HDUs and ICUs as part of the initiative to meet future challenges.
He also issued a direction to the authorities of hospitals to earmark a COVID newborn unit with strict isolation and infection prevention measures.
Mohapatra also said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPGIP), Cuttack will act as the nodal centre for monitoring and providing technical input to doctors involved in the treatment of children in other parts of the state.
All private hospitals and facilities run by corporate houses, NGOs, missionaries and other organisations are also required to create such units, he said in the letter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU