Haryana makes requisition for 12,000 Amphotericin-B injections from Centre

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt sets up panel for distribution of Amphotericin-B injection
What is mucormycosis, the deadly fungal infection among Covid patients
AIIMS to develop guidelines to treat black fungus amid rising cases
Telangana declares black fungus as notifiable disease under epidemic act
Odisha declares black fungus as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act
-
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state has made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B used for treating black fungus from the Centre.
"We have made a requisition of 12,000 injections of Amphotericin-B from the Central government," said Vij.
The Health Minister said that presently there are 1,250 vials of injection Amphotericin-B available for the treatment of patients. He said that so far 421 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state and are being given treatment in various hospitals in the state. The highest number of 149 cases of black fungus have been found in Gurugram. Besides this, there are 88 cases in Hisar, 50 cases in Faridabad, 26 cases in Rohtak, 25 cases in Sirsa, 17 cases in Karnal, 15 cases in Panipat, 11 cases in Ambala, 8 cases in Bhiwani, and the remaining in other districts.
He elaborated that around 20 beds each have been reserved for treating black fungus in all the medical colleges of the state, where patients from all the districts are being referred.
Vij said that a team of doctors of PGI Rohtak has also been constituted to maintain a record of the arrangements made during Corona and related activities for the reference of next-generation in similar circumstances.
Vij said that during the onset of Corona in the first wave no one had any clue about it. No one knew about masks and from where can it be arranged, where the PPE kit will be made, what precautions and what medicines can be used for treating it. However, after fighting the virus the people learned about the preventive measures for it and now it will benefit the future generations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU