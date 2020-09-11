Haryana reports 2,388 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 additional deaths

JUST IN
Haryana reported 2,388 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the state's tally to 88,332, while 25 more fatalities pushed the toll to 932, according to the health department's daily bulletin

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Healthcare workers wearing a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit take nasal swab samples from slum residence during coronavirus antigen testing

Haryana reported 2,388 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the state's tally to 88,332, while 25 more fatalities pushed the toll to 932, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

On Thursday, the state had reported its biggest single-day spike of 2,591 cases.

Of the 25 fatalities on Friday, four were reported from Karnal; three each from Gurgaon, Sirsa and Ambala; two each from Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Rohtak and Faridabad; and one each from Panipat, Palwal, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra districts.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (289), Faridabad (281), Panchkula (180), Ambala (168), Sonipat (167), Panipat (153), Karnal (155), Kurukshetra (173) and Sirsa (98).

Currently, there are 18,875 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, while 68,525 people have been discharged after recovery.

As of Friday, the state's recovery rate stands at 77.58 per cent, case fatality rate at 1.06 per cent, while the doubling rate of infections is 29 days.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 20:49 IST

