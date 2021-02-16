Haryana to open schools for children with disability: Education minister

Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said that special schools will be opened for physically challenged children in the state.

"Separate special schools will be opened for specially-abled children in Besides, studies in these schools will also provide suitable employment opportunities to these children," he was quoted as saying in an official statement here.

The statement said that Pal is currently on a visit to Kerala.

"During his visit to Kerala, the minister came to know about the efforts being made for the specially-abled children in special schools being run for these children there," the government statement said.

Pal said that the Haryana government is considering opening special schools for these children in the state now. For this, help of NGOs will also be taken by the state government, he said.

He said that efforts will also be made to make them efficient in various tasks, along with studies, which will also provide employment opportunities to them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)